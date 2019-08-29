Piedmont Office Realty Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust with an office in Atlanta, has purchased two office towers and a 10-acre development parcel in Cumberland's Cobb Galleria mixed-use park for more than $230 million, the company announced in a news release.
The company closed its multimillion-dollar deal on the Galleria 400 and 600 buildings and the adjacent parcel this week.
“We are extremely excited to add Galleria 400 and 600, along with one of the best developable land sites in the city, to our unparalleled position within the growing northwest Atlanta submarket," said Brent Smith, president and CEO of Piedmont. "This acquisition exemplifies our strategy of aggregating high-quality, amenitized assets in dense, walkable environments which give us the ability to create unique community-building experiences for our tenants."
Piedmont Office Realty Trust is the same company that in May added the 18-story Galleria 100 office building and a 1.5-acre development pad to its Cumberland holdings for $95.1 million.
With the newest purchase, Piedmont owns a grouping of five towers along Galleria Parkway — Galleria 100, 200, 300, 400 and 600. The Galleria mixed-use development includes office and retail space, a four-star hotel and the Cobb-Galleria Convention Center.
Since 2015, Piedmont has assembled about 2.1 million square feet of office space across five buildings and three development sites and consolidating the project's multi-tenant office buildings and 6,000-space parking facilities under a single owner, the trust's release states. The company's total investment in The Galleria sits at nearly $500 million.
The company said The Galleria offers direct access to The Battery Atlanta at SunTrust Park, the 4,000-seat Coca-Cola Roxy Theater and more than 500,000 square feet of dining and entertainment options.
Smith said when Piedmont bought Galleria 300 in 2015, the trust envisioned an environment in which a single owner could develop a "unique amenity set" next door to the Battery. The first step in that vision becomes reality with the most recent purchase, he said.
"We look forward to partnering with Cobb County, Childress Klein and our other neighboring owners to further activate, reposition and energize The Galleria to deliver a vibrant, distinctive environment which helps our tenants attract and retain top-tier talent and benefits the surrounding community,” Smith said.
