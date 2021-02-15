The multidisciplinary Atrial Fibrillation Program at Piedmont Healthcare provides comprehensive, high quality and individualized care for all patients with atrial fibrillation.
Starting this month, the enhanced AFib Program will be offered at 16 Piedmont Clinic locations throughout metro Atlanta.
Atrial fibrillation, commonly known as AFib, is an abnormal heart rhythm that is irregular and fast, and is the most common type of arrhythmia. According to the American Heart Association, at least 2.7 million Americans are living with AFib, which increases a person’s risk of stroke, blood clots, and heart failure. AFib also reduces the efficiency of the heart and lowers quality of life for most people.
Piedmont’s dedicated AFib specialists provide comprehensive care across all office locations. Patients can now see a Piedmont Heart Institute AFib specialist in Atlanta, Athens, Blairsville, Buckhead, Canton, Douglasville, Ellijay, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Jasper, Newnan, Perimeter (Sandy Springs), Rockdale and Sharpsburg or an Atlanta Heart Associates AFib specialist in Griffin, Riverdale and Stockbridge.
For more information, visit piedmont.org/afib.
