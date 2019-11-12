Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that Piedmont Atlanta, Piedmont Fayette, Piedmont Henry, Piedmont Mountainside, Piedmont Newnan, Piedmont Rockdale and Piedmont Walton hospitals recently achieved accreditation as Chest Pain Centers from The American College of Cardiology.
Six hospitals received reaccreditation, while Piedmont Walton for the first time received accreditation. Piedmont Athens Regional is also accredited.
According to the American Heart Association, heart attacks are the leading cause of death in the U.S., with 600,000 people dying annually of heart disease. Nearly half of all adults have some type of cardiovascular disease and more than five million Americans visit hospitals each year with chest pain.
An Accredited Chest Pain Center’s evidence-based, protocol-driven and systematic approach to cardiac patient care allows clinicians to reduce time to treatment during the critical early stages of a heart attack. Accredited facilities like Piedmont better monitor patients when it is not initially clear whether a patient is having a coronary event. Such monitoring ensures patients are neither sent home too early nor needlessly admitted.
For more information, visit piedmont.org/heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.