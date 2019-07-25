Piedmont Healthcare has hired Jo Anne Sims Hill to serve as its first executive director of diversity and inclusion.
Hill will be responsible for infusing diversity and inclusion into the culture of Piedmont’s workforce of more than 23,000 employees. A native of Columbus, Hill most recently served as director of diversity and employee engagement for Aflac, a member of the Fortune 100.
Hill currently serves in Columbus on the Mayor’s Commission for Diversity and Prosperity and on the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where she chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Sub-Committee.
Among her honors, Black Enterprise Magazine included Hill in its Top Executives in Corporate Diversity from 2016-2018, and during that same period she made the Profiles in Diversity Journal Diversity Leaders list. In 2017, she received the Society of Human Resources Management Atlanta Impact Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.