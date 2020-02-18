Piedmont Heart Institute was named a Top Research Site by the Heart Failure Society of America Research Network for its involvement in Phase 3 of the VICTORIA clinical trial.
The trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug vericiguat, a soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator being developed to treat patients with worsening chronic heart failure.
Arun Krishnamoorthy, M.D., whose specialties include cardiology, heart failure and transplantation cardiology, is serving as primary local investigator on the trial. Andrew T. Darlington, D.O., who specializes in cardiology, heart failure and transplantation cardiology, is leading the trial at Piedmont Fayette Hospital, and Venkateshwar Polsani, M.D., who specializes in cardiovascular imaging, are participating in the trial as sub-investigators.
Piedmont Heart currently is participating in about 30 clinical trials.
