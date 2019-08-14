Piedmont Healthcare’s Liver, Pancreas, and Cancer Surgery Program has been nationally recognized as an approved center for pancreas cancer care by the National Pancreas Foundation.
NPF Centers are awarded after a rigorous audit review to determine that an institution’s focus is on multidisciplinary treatment of pancreatic cancer, treating the “whole patient” with a focus on the best possible outcomes and an improved quality of life. Piedmont is the only NPF recognized center for pancreas cancer care in the state.
The LPC program is comprised of Andrew Page, M.D., the program’s director, and also Kevin Nguyen, M.D./Ph.D, Marwan Kazimi, M.D., Melissa Gibbs, M.D., and Evan Weitman, M.D. The LPC program is based at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and has clinic locations at several Piedmont hospital campuses.
“We are honored to be designated as an NPF Center for treatment of pancreatic cancer,” said Charles Brown III, M.D., CEO of Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise. “Piedmont has some of the most experienced pancreatic cancer surgeons in the country, performing a high volume of surgeries each year. Our multidisciplinary approach is unique because all specialists are involved in your care.”
An approved NPF Center has to meet the criteria that were developed by a task force made up of invited subject matter experts and patient advocates. The criteria includes having the required expert physician specialties such as oncologists, gastroenterologists, pancreas surgeons and interventional radiologists, along with more patient focused programs such as a pain management service and psychosocial support.
“The NPF Center designation will help us to better serve this important patient population,” said Matthew Alsante, CEO of the National Pancreas Foundation. “Once an institution receives this designation, we can recommend with confidence that patients will receive the best quality care at these designated Centers.”
Every patient diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at Piedmont is presented at a multidisciplinary tumor board where specialists in all disciplines discuss the case. In addition, a dedicated coordinator facilitates all aspects of care within one clinic, which provides patients with an expedited evaluation and full continuum of care.
“Pancreatic cancer is one of the most complex and difficult cancers to treat,” said Dr. Brown. “This designation demonstrates that Piedmont is committed to finding the right treatment, providing high quality care and helping our patients navigate every step of their journey.”
For more information, visit piedmont.org/cancer.
