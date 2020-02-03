Piedmont Healthcare and OrthoAtlanta announced a new partnership that took effect Feb. 1.
The partnership is a major component of Piedmont’s comprehensive initiatives in orthopedics and sports medicine via the creation of Piedmont Orthopedics, which is being designed to provide the full spectrum of musculoskeletal and sports-related care across the state of Georgia.
OrthoAtlanta, renowned for providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care for over 20 years, aligns Piedmont with 40 orthopedic and sports medicine physicians and physiatrists, 37 advanced practice providers, 13 integrated musculoskeletal centers with seven outpatient imaging centers, 13 outpatient physical therapy sites and two outpatient surgical centers. Together, through Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta, Piedmont Healthcare and OrthoAtlanta will provide state of the art musculoskeletal and sports medicine treatments, taking advantage of their combined service and cost effectiveness, to afford patients the highest-quality care.
Piedmont serves as the official healthcare provider for the University of Georgia (UGA) Athletic Association and is an official sponsor of Atlanta United FC, the 2018 MLS Cup Champions. OrthoAtlanta provides medical coverage for Atlanta United FC, Atlanta Gladiators, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Kickoff games, BB&T Atlanta Open tennis tournament and Clayton State University Athletics.
