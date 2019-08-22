Piedmont Healthcare has named Michelle Fisher, formerly chief strategy and performance improvement officer, as president of primary care and retail services.
In this role, she will oversee strategy and operations for primary, urgent and retail care, as well as continue to lead Piedmont’s employer relations strategy.
Fisher, who has served in a variety of executive roles in her 16 years with Piedmont, had served in her former role since 2015. Among other contributions, over the past 16 years she played an integral role in the development of the system’s strategic plan and in growth of the system from two to now 11 hospitals, as well as in the addition of hundreds of clinics and ambulatory locations.
As part of her performance improvement portfolio, Fisher served as co-executive sponsor of Piedmont’s performance Strategic Transformation and Resource Stewardship (STARS) initiative, which has realized nearly $400 million in savings or revenue enhancements since its inception in 2015. She is a member of Piedmont’s leadership team, serves as a board member for Piedmont Henry Hospital and also serves on the boards of the Atlanta Beltline Partnership, Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City, Alabama and Surgery Center of Athens. In 2005, she helped to create Piedmont’s Women’s Leadership Alliance.
As the largest healthcare provider in Georgia, Piedmont serves 70% of Georgia’s population. More than 35% of Piedmont’s patient encounters occur in retail clinics, urgent care centers and primary care offices.
In her new role, Fisher will report to Piedmont Physician Enterprise CEO Charles L. Brown III, M.D.
