Piedmont Healthcare announced that Douwe Bergsma has been named chief marketing officer.
He possesses more than 27 years of business experience, eight of them most recently as chief marketing officer of Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products. He also serves on the board of directors of the Association of National Advertisers and is an early and strong supporter of the global #SeeHer initiative, whose mission is to accurately portray women in media.
Prior to working at Georgia-Pacific, he worked with Procter & Gamble for nearly 20 years, most notably as the marketing director of Pringles North America, where he led a turnaround, not just for the Pringles brand, but also helped to transform P&G’s marketing model and strategy.
He is also the new dean of the Brand Marketers Academy at the Cannes Lions School, a program that aims to develop 30 of the best marketers under 30 years old from around the world during the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity every summer. He is a member of the Data and Technology Pillar of the Global CMO Growth Council. He presented at the White House in 2016, at the ANA Masters of Marketing and at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
Originally from the Netherlands, Bergsma is a graduate of the Faculty of Economics & Business at the University of Groningen.
