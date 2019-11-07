Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, and CareSource announced that beginning Jan. 1, Piedmont Healthcare will be in network for CareSource Marketplace plans.
The partnership allows CareSource Marketplace members access to Piedmont Healthcare hospitals, surgery centers, primary care physicians, laboratory services, specialists and other health care practitioners.
For more information, visit piedmont.org or caresource.com.
