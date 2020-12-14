Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, announced that seven of its hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Piedmont’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.
Piedmont accounted for nearly one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades - seven of 2).
Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are:
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the system’s largest hospital has received five A grades in the past six terms.
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which received its third A grade in the past five terms and was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog in 2018.
- Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received five consecutive A grades.
- Piedmont Henry Hospital, reflecting concerted improvement on patient safety under Lily Henson, the hospital’s CEO and former chief medical officer.
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 11 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in seven of the past nine terms.
As indicated above by the geographic diversity of the hospitals receiving A grades, Piedmont serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population. For more information, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org or piedmont.org.
