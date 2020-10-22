The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives announced that Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County, has earned the 2020 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8 for both ambulatory and acute care.
The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
Piedmont has earned this designation in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
A total of 30,091 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.
For more information, visit https://chimecentral.org/chime-most-wired-2/.
