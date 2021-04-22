Piedmont Healthcare has opened a new service line – Piedmont Neurosciences – to meet the needs of the communities that the 11-hospital system serves.
Piedmont Neurosciences opened with a 10-bed Intensive Care Unit and 32 floor beds at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Within the service line, Piedmont has chosen to invest in three key areas: brain tumor, spine and cerebrovascular services. Previously, these patients were transferred out of Piedmont hospitals to receive a higher level of care.
In January, the unit will move into the Marcus Tower and expand to 42 critical care beds and 48 floor beds. Piedmont Neurosciences was made possible by a substantial gift from an anonymous donor. By expanding into these services, Piedmont will be able to offer more treatment options to patients who need them.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
