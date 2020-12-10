Piedmont Healthcare broke ground this week on a medical office building in Kennesaw, located at Chastain Road and Chastain Meadows Parkway.
The building, which is expected to open late next year, will house comprehensive oncology services, including radiation therapy, infusion and imaging services as well as primary and specialty care offices.
In addition to physician offices, the facility will house a medical linear accelerator, or LINAC, a device used for external beam radiation treatments for people with malignant tumors. Patients will be able to receive radiation and infusion treatments on-site, along with radiology and laboratory services.
The new Piedmont facility is part of the Town Center Community Improvement District.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.