Piedmont Healthcare and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced they will continue to partner, ensuring consumers’ access to all Piedmont facilities, physicians and services.
The new multi-year agreement was signed by both organizations more than two months ahead of the former contract deadline, to protect consumers during the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Piedmont and Anthem renewed their agreement effective April 1, 2021, ensuring the continued participation of Piedmont’s 800 locations, which includes 11 hospitals, 34 urgent care centers, 25 QuickCare locations and 1,875 physician practices for Anthem members enrolled in HMO/POS and PPO plans. The agreement also includes the Pathway network in the Athens and Columbus markets.
Consumers with questions can contact Anthem Member Services by using the toll-free number on the back of their current Anthem identification card, or at www.anthem.com.
For more information, visit www.piedmont.org.
