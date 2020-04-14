Piedmont Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare have reached a multi-year agreement to extend their current contract, ensuring UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans continued network access to all Piedmont Healthcare facilities and physicians.

The current focus of the healthcare industry needs to be on the COVID-19 crisis. The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to the Piedmont Clinic’s 2,500 physicians, 11 hospitals and 800-plus locations. Piedmont treats 2.7 million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population.

For more information, visit piedmont.org.

