Piedmont Healthcare and UnitedHealthcare have reached a multi-year agreement to extend their current contract, ensuring UnitedHealthcare members enrolled in employer-sponsored and individual plans continued network access to all Piedmont Healthcare facilities and physicians.
The current focus of the healthcare industry needs to be on the COVID-19 crisis. The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to the Piedmont Clinic’s 2,500 physicians, 11 hospitals and 800-plus locations. Piedmont treats 2.7 million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.