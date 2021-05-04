Piedmont Healthcare, which has several locations in Cobb County, has signed a purchase agreement with HCA Healthcare for the acquisition of several Georgia hospitals.
Pending regulatory approval, Piedmont will acquire Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside, both in Macon; and Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville. The organizations are targeting a closing date of July 31.
Quality, safety and service are the center of Piedmont’s strategic focus. For several years, this priority has been recognized publicly by the number of A’s Piedmont hospitals have been awarded by the Leapfrog Group. Since spring 2018, Piedmont has had as many or more hospitals with A’s than any other system in Georgia. HCA Healthcare is the only system in Georgia to match Piedmont’s A’s. In fall 2020, included in HCA Healthcare’s A’s were Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside and Cartersville Medical Center. These three hospitals all remained A’s in the spring 2021 Report, released last week.
Eastside Medical Center is 310-bed two campus system of care. The North Campus has 229 beds supporting acute care services, including a 46-bed emergency department. The South Campus currently offers a 61-bed inpatient psychiatric center, 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility, and an 11-bed emergency department.
Coliseum Health System includes two acute care hospitals: Coliseum Medical Centers with 310 beds, including a 40-bed inpatient behavioral health facility (Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health), and Coliseum Northside with 103 beds. In addition, Coliseum operates an ambulatory surgery center in Macon with three operating rooms.
Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed acute care hospital that includes a 43-bed emergency department, with a level III trauma center.
Piedmont will also become a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent and family care clinics.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
