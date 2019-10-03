Piedmont Healthcare and Aetna have finalized a new contract.
Piedmont and Aetna reached the agreement five months before their current agreement was set to expire. The agreement will safeguard coverage for members and ensure access to Piedmont’s 2,300 physicians, 11 hospitals and 600-plus locations.
Piedmont treats more than two million patients a year and serves communities that comprise 70% of Georgia’s population.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
