Eight Piedmont Healthcare hospitals were awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
Piedmont accounted for one-third of the hospitals in Georgia receiving A grades (8 of 24), the most of any system in Georgia. Developed under the guidance of a national expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,700 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year.
Piedmont hospitals receiving an A grade are:
- Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, the system’s largest hospital has received six A grades in the past seven terms.
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, which received its fourth A grade in the past six terms and was named a Top Teaching Hospital by Leapfrog in 2018.
- Piedmont Columbus Regional-Northside Campus, which, since joining the Piedmont system on March 1, 2018, has received six consecutive A grades.
- Piedmont Fayette Hospital, which received its fifth A in the past eight terms.
- Piedmont Henry Hospital received its second straight A grade.
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, which has received 12 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newnan Hospital, which has received 13 straight A grades.
- Piedmont Newton Hospital, which has received an A grade in eight of the past 10 terms, including six in a row.
The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
For more information, visit piedmont.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.