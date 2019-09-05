Piedmont Healthcare’s community benefit grant program, which aims to improve the health and well-being of the community through direct service grants, is now accepting grants through Oct. 1 at 5 p.m.
This year, Piedmont will provide $500,000 in funding for programs that eliminate barriers to affordable, appropriate care or address the current opioid crisis.
The grant program, which extends financial support to organizations providing specific health-related services and programs for at-risk and underserved populations, focuses on community health education and wellness, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.
In fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30, Piedmont provided an estimated $275 million in community benefit, including care for low-income patients.
The grant program supports implementation strategies crafted to address the system-wide prioritized needs of increasing access points for appropriate and affordable healthcare and reducing opioid and related substance abuse and overdose deaths. These needs were identified in Piedmont’s 2019 community health needs assessment findings.
Piedmont’s community benefit grant program supported 34 organizations in calendar year 2019. Among these partners are 12 charitable clinics, three mental health agencies, three sexual assault centers and multiple organizations providing critical support to patients needing special services, including care coordination, meals and medical transportation.
Grants are limited to not-for-profit, community-based organizations or government entities. Grant recipients will be notified in November and funding will start in January 2020.
For more information, visit https://www.piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/community-benefit/grants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.