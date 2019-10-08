The Piedmont Clinic annually recognizes physicians who have demonstrated a commitment to excellence with the Chairman’s Service Award.
Winners of this year's awards include Amit Singh, M.D., Dean Joelson, M.D., Omar Jalil, M.D., Zuhair Ahmed, M.D., Rajeswan "Raji" Natarajan, M.D., Pamela Clanton, M.D., Andy Jaffal, M.D., and Grace Laiwah ChinYut, M.D.
The Piedmont Clinic physician network is the largest clinically integrated network in the state of Georgia, with more than 2,300 physicians in 555 physician practice locations.
Dr. Singh, an anesthesiologist, was recognized for clinical excellence and innovation. He researched, developed and implemented Enhanced Recover After Surgery protocols at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, educating the anesthesia department, surgeons and nurses on the principles of ERAS and its benefits to patient safety and satisfaction. The impact of his work includes decreased narcotic usage for surgical patients, decreased length of stay for patients and improved patient satisfaction scores.
Dr. Joelson, system medical director for Transfusion Safety and Blood Management at Piedmont Healthcare, was recognized for reliable safety. He established the System Test Utilization Committee to develop transfusion safety and blood management best practices to improve patient outcomes. His work has reduced the number of blood transfusions and eliminated unnecessary testing, resulting in cost savings and waste reduction.
Dr. Jalil, Dr. Ahmed, Dr. Natarajan, Dr. Clanton and Dr. Jaffal received awards for their work as the leaders and champions of cost-effectiveness for Inpatient Medical Services at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital. They have instituted a team approach among IMS physicians, case managers and nurses to deliver an evidence-based, standard of care that reduces a patient’s length of stay and chance of readmission. Late discharge of patients has improved by 40 percent over the past 12 months.
Dr. ChinYut, medical director at Piedmont Columbus Midtown Community Health Center, received the superior service award. Her work has produced excellent clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction scores and fiscal success.
For more information, visit piedmont.org/doctors.
