Piedmont Bancorp Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Piedmont Bank, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire WestSide Bank, a Georgia state chartered bank with branch locations in Cobb and Paulding counties.
The deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and remains subject to WestSide shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals.
The acquisition is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2020 or early first quarter 2021 following receipt of WestSide shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals.
Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Piedmont and Alston & Bird LLP served as its legal advisor. The Burke Group LLC served as financial advisor to WestSide and Miller and Martin PLLC served as its legal advisor.
For more information, visit www.piedmont.bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.