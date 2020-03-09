Piedmont Transplant Institute, which is based at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital, announced that it has enrolled more patients in the potentially ground-breaking Pro-Act clinical trial than any other participating site in the U.S.
Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is part of Piedmont Healthcare, which has locations in Cobb County.
The study has reached its enrollment targets, with Piedmont placing nine of the 24 patients in the study or 38%, according to Raymond Rubin, M.D., chief scientific officer and transplant hepatologist at Piedmont Transplant Institute.
Preliminary data from the study will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Liver Disease, which meets in London from April 15-19 and at the American Transplant Congress, which meets in Philadelphia in June. Piedmont Transplant Institute is the data-monitoring site for the study.
From July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019, Piedmont transplanted 127 livers. Piedmont ranks in the top 10% of the country in abdominal organ transplant volumes and Piedmont Atlanta ranks among the nation’s busiest non-academic transplant hospitals.
The trial studies patients who do not have the Hepatitis C virus and are then transplanted with organs from donors who are HCV-positive. Those patients are then treated for HCV shortly after transplant to try to prevent the complications associated with Hepatitis C. The study has been made possible by pharmacological advances that have achieved cure rates of greater than 95% for HCV.
For patients in need of a liver transplant who are officially on the wait list, nearly 1 in 5 die before an organ becomes available. For patients listed for a kidney transplant, the waiting times in Georgia average seven to nine years.
The aims of the study are to show that receiving a HCV-positive organ is safe, that the Hepatitis C can be cured and that patients receiving an organ from a HCV-positive donor wait a shorter length of time than they would have had to wait otherwise. The goal is to create a larger potential pool of organs for those in desperate need – a development that could prove to be life-saving.
The study is being run out of the University of California-San Francisco.
Piedmont Transplant Institute did the first liver transplant in the country as part of this study in July 2018. This patient has already completed his HCV treatment and has been cured of the virus. Piedmont did its first kidney transplant in the study in October 2018.
For more information, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03619837?term=rubin&cond=Hepatitis+C&rank=1.
