Piedmont Atlanta Hospital announced that Lila Hertz has been appointed chair of the hospital’s Board of Directors.
Hertz served as a member of the Piedmont Atlanta Hospital Board of Directors from 2003–2009, rejoining in 2019. She served on the Piedmont Healthcare Board of Directors from 2009-2018. She earned the Georgia Hospital Association’s Distinguished Service Award in 2013 for her work with Piedmont.
In addition to her work at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital and Piedmont Healthcare, Hertz has served as board president of Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta, co-chair of the Jeffrey Fashion Cares Fundraiser for 18 years (benefitting Komen and Atlanta AIDS Fund) and board chair for the Alliance Theatre. She has also supported Camp Twin Lakes by co-chairing special events and fundraising.
