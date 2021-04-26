Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is now offering a treatment option to those suffering from Chronic Venous Insufficiency as part of the VIVID Trial.
The VIVID Trial, sponsored by Vesper Medical, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Vesper DUO Venous Stent System in the treatment of patients with iliofemoral occlusive disease.
Obstruction in the deep venous system is increasingly recognized as a major cause of chronic venous disease. It is estimated that more than 30 million adults in the U.S. have some form of venous disease, with CVI being a common health problem occurring in up to 5% of the population. A person with CVI can experience symptoms like severe swelling, pain or even skin discoloration and ulcers. Venous obstruction can occur as a result of different causes, including thrombotic (blood clot related) and non-thrombotic lesions.
The VIVID Trial is a global study and will enroll 160 patients in up to 45 centers in the U.S. and Europe. Patients with both thrombotic and non-thrombotic disease will be included to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Vesper DUO Stent System. This prospective, multi-center, single arm study’s primary safety endpoint is freedom from Major Adverse Events at 30 days and primary efficacy endpoint is primary patency of the stented segment at 12 months. Patients enrolled in the study will be followed for three years.
For more information, visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04580160?term=04580160&draw=2&rank=1.
