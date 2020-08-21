Piedmont Atlanta Hospital’s Extracorporeal Life Support program is the first in the nation to earn ECLS program certification from DNV GL Healthcare.
ECLS is also referred to as ECMO – Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation. It involves the use of a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit and machine for temporary life support. It allows patients with potentially reversible cardiac or respiratory failure time to rest and heal by taking over the work of the heart and lungs. Piedmont Atlanta refers to its program as ECMO.
Piedmont Atlanta’s ECMO program focuses on the most critical patients in the cardiac intensive care unit. Care is provided by a multidisciplinary team, which includes highly trained physicians and advanced practice providers, cardiac and vascular surgeons, cardiovascular intensive care unit nurses, perfusionists (medical technologists trained on ECMO equipment), respiratory therapists, physical therapists and an ECMO coordinator to manage day-to-day operations. The nurse-to-patient ratio for ECMO patients at Piedmont Atlanta is 1-to-1, meaning each patient has a nurse solely dedicated to his or her care while he or she is on ECMO.
Before awarding certification, DNV GL Healthcare audited the Piedmont Atlanta ECMO program’s quality management system, program and staff management, infection prevention and control, service delivery and the program’s multidisciplinary approach to patient care. Programs are certified for a three-year period, subject to an annual review to make sure the program remains compliant.
This certification is the latest in a list of honors earned by Piedmont Atlanta’s ECMO program. In 2016, it was the first adult program in the state of Georgia to be recognized as a Gold Center of Excellence by the Extracorporeal Life Support Organization – a designation that was renewed in 2020. In 2018, Piedmont Atlanta became the first in the Southeast to implement an ECMO transfer team, allowing them to help more patients who need this specialized care.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont has achieved excellent results through its use of ECMO, with 18 of 22 patients with severe illness recovering. In addition, Piedmont is participating in a clinical trial – named ECMOCARD – that is studying the use of ECMO on patients who have developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome as a result of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.