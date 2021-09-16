Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced that the health system has joined Anthem’s Medicare Advantage network, which will help bring lower out-of-pocket costs for Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members.
The agreement, which went into effect Sept. 15, enables Anthem’s Medicare Advantage members in-network access to care from Piedmont’s hospitals, urgent care centers, QuickCare locations and physician practices in Georgia. It also expands on the existing relationship between the two organizations in which members of Anthem’s commercial health plans have access to in-network care at Piedmont.
Individuals with questions can contact Anthem’s Member Services by using the toll-free number on the back of their identification card.
For more information, visit www.piedmont.org.
