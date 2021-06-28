Piedmont Healthcare is the number one site with completed data in the international ECMOCARD study, a large trial examining the effects of ventilation and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation in the critical care setting on patients suffering from the combination of COVID-19 and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.
ECMO is a medical device that is used to support patients whose heart and lungs require additional assistance to function, similar to putting a patient on bypass during open heart surgery.
Peter Barrett, M.D., director of Piedmont’s ECMO program and medical director of the Cardiac Critical Care Units, and David Dean, M.D., surgical director for heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support, serve as Piedmont’s principal investigators for the study, which is based out of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital. The study began in Australia and has come to encompass more than 300 sites in nearly 50 countries. It is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31.
The primary outcome measure of the study is in-hospital mortality. Secondary measures include death on ECMO, stroke, blood stream infection, lung complications involving surgical treatment, blood transfusion, acute kidney injury, length of hospital stay and death after hospital discharge.
