Phobio, a trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, has named Gina Simpson of Cobb County as its first Employee Representative to the Board of Directors.
Simpson, who has been with Phobio for five years, is currently an assistant marketing manager and was appointed to the Board for a one-year term. After Simpson’s term expires, the seat will be elected by Phobio employees.
She joined the Phobio team in 2016 as the executive assistant to the CEO and quickly progressed through the ranks to office manager and then senior manager of Internal Operations. With almost 30 years of experience supporting C-Suite level executives for companies such as The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, UPS, and Heidrick and Struggles, Simpson wanted to make a career change and put her skills to the test in the marketing world. In her current role, she is responsible for managing brand standards for company materials, sales enablement, trade shows and events.
For more information, visit http://www.phobio.com.
