Penon Partners, an international business execution consulting firm, is opening its first North American office at The Battery Atlanta.
The French firm was founded in 2016 and just commenced operation at 800 Battery Avenue in Cobb County.
The new firm has plans for exponential growth over the next few years as they build their presence and name recognition across North America.
Penon Partners provides unique solutions and execution assistance in performance diagnostics, transformation program execution and transformation management helping businesses shift, change and grow in ever changing markets.
For more information, visit https://penonpartners.com/.
