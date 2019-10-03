Marietta-based Idle, a peer to peer rental application, is set to launch in metro Atlanta on Monday.
The application allows an individual to list things for rent, allowing other individuals to rent the items by the hour or by the day.
Idle is different from traditional rental outlets in that their pricing is set by the individuals who own the items and pricing is generally much lower than what is available in brick and mortar stores. The variety of items available can also be large as the application can feature hundreds or thousands of people in a locale, each renting out multiple items.
“We want to make finding and renting anything as easy as finding an Uber so that you find the items you need when you need them in a location that’s convenient to you – and at a price that is much cheaper than traditional rental outlets,” said Nick Luft, CEO of Idle.
Listing items for rent on Idle is free and items are protected at fair market value from loss or damage by Idle. Idle will only collect a fee if a user rents one's item.
Idle will launch in every major city over the next 12 months.
For more information, visit www.GetIdle.com.
