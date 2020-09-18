Synovus Financial Corp., which has several branches and ATMs in Cobb County, announced that Pedro Cherry, president and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light and Chattanooga Gas, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.
Cherry is a longtime executive of Southern Company.
He also serves on the boards of Zoo Atlanta, Georgia Tourism Foundation, Boys and Girls Club – Southeast Region, Clark Atlanta University, and Leadership Atlanta. He is a member of the CFA Institute, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and Auburn University’s Alumni Engineering Advisory Council. He is also a graduate of Leadership Atlanta, Leadership Georgia, and the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Regional Leadership Institute.
For more information, visit synovus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.