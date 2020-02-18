Pediatric Ear Nose and Throat of Atlanta, which has two locations in Cobb County, announced that Dr. Eric Berg, M.D., and Dr. Geoffrey Aaron, M.D., were named partners.
Dr. Berg has been with PENTA since March 2018 as a pediatric otolaryngologist, head and neck surgeon. He attended medical school and completed his residency at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. he completed his Pediatric Otolaryngologist Fellowship at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was also an assistant professor of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.
Dr. Aaron has been with PENTA since August 2017 as a pediatric otolaryngologist, head and neck surgeon. He attended medical school at the Indiana University School of Medicine, followed by a residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham. He completed a Pediatric Otolaryngologist Fellowship at Children's of Alabama.
Both practice out of the Tower Road location at 355 Tower Road, Suite 201 in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.ChildrensENT.com.
