Paws, Whiskers & Wags LLC recently acquired Forget Me Not Pet Crematory and Memorial in Marietta.
On Oct. 5, the company opened its third Georgia pet crematory at 2256 Northwest Parkway SE, Suite C in Marietta. It will serve pet families directly, as well as area veterinary clinics.
For more information, visit PawsWhiskersandWags.com or call 404-990-2595.
