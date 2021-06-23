Paulding County Economic Development announced a major rebranding to reengage with pivotal partners.
PCED worked with Marietta-based marketing agency 524 Creative for its rebranding efforts, including a new logo, website and campaign tagline: "Your Future is Here."
PCED’s strategic rebrand highlights the county’s pro-business climate and growth potential. It calls attention to business assets like the county’s regional airport, its easy access to downtown Atlanta, and the active support of the local government.
For more information, visit www.pauldingdevelopment.org or www.524creative.com.
