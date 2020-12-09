The Paulding County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Dec. 8 as “Wellstar Paulding Hospital Day” at their commission meeting.
The proclamation honors Wellstar Paulding Hospital for providing “high-quality care to every neighbor throughout the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.” In addition, the honor celebrated Wellstar Paulding Hospital for receiving the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest level of recognition for performance excellence. The award was announced last week.
Wellstar Paulding Hospital is the first healthcare organization in the state of Georgia to receive this award and the second organization in Georgia to ever receive it. The award is the nation’s only presidential award for performance excellence, recognizing U.S. organizations and businesses that have shown an unceasing drive for innovative solutions to complex challenges, visionary leadership and operational excellence.
Also this week, Wellstar Paulding Hospital’s trauma and intensive care unit advancement donor-funded project will enter its public phase of fundraising, as it continues the journey toward becoming a certified Level IV trauma center to serve the Paulding community with enhanced emergency capabilities. Community support has helped the project get off the ground, with the Wellstar Foundation receiving more than $500,000 of its $750,000 goal.
To complete the enhancements, the Foundation hopes to raise the last 25% through gifts from individuals and businesses. To make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.wellstar.org/donate.
