The Cobb Chamber and its economic development initiative SelectCobb are partnering with Cobb Travel & Tourism to conduct a workforce matching effort between commercial cleaning and janitorial service companies and hospitality and tourism entities.
With Cobb’s companies and organizations amplifying cleaning and sanitizing efforts, the commercial cleaning and janitorial service companies have been fielding increased requests for disinfecting services. They have realized a need for increasing their staffing.
With the hospitality and tourism industry grinding to a halt across the county and country, an immediate, negative ripple effect is causing hotels to furlough or layoff a large number of their employees. Based on current occupancy estimates, the American Hotel & Lodging Association estimates four million total jobs have been eliminated already or are on the verge of being lost in the next few weeks.
The following companies are participating in this workforce matching effort: AA Top Home Care, All Pro Cleaning Systems, Diamond Glow Cleaning, Jan-Pro, PCT Clean, The Service Fort, South Property Partners and Stratus Building Solutions of Atlanta.
For more information, contact Dana Johnson, COO and executive director of SelectCobb at the Cobb Chamber, at 770-859-2358 or djohnson@cobbchamber.org.
