The Cobb Chamber’s Partners in Education program is launching an effort to connect local businesses with Cobb’s public school systems to provide specific items and support to help each school meet the needs of students during the pandemic.
This year, the Cobb Chamber is partnering with Cobb County School District and Marietta City Schools through the Partners in Education COVID-19 Response program to address specific equipment, financial and additional support needs for local schools.
Each district has shared that schools have needs in the following areas:
- Financial donations to support needs like childcare, food security and digital/distance learning equipment.
- Impactful donations which include, but are not limited to, school supplies, computers and tech accessories like ear buds, headphones, etc., mobile hotspots and services such as preparing donated computers for student use.
- Volunteer opportunities.
- Services and experiences that support the social, emotional and academic development of students, such as stress management classes, internet safety classes, internships, virtual business tours and virtual “day in the life of” experiences.
To join the Partners in Education COVID-19 Response program, businesses can visit www.cobbchamber.org/pie.
For more information, contact Nate Futrell, Workforce Initiatives senior manager at nfutrell@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2374.
