Blue Ridge, 280 Interstate North Circle SE in the Cumberland, announced that PACE Supply Corporation has selected the company's cloud-native planning solutions to optimize its inventory.
PACE, a leading wholesale distributor of plumbing supplies with over 20 locations, will leverage Blue Ridge’s Supply Chain Planning and Multi-Echelon Inventory Optimization solutions to implement a demand forecasting and seasonality plan to optimize its wholesale inventory of plumbing supplies, pipe, valves, fittings and more for customers in Northern California and Hawaii.
The solutions create fully configured orders and highly efficient inventory allocation across locations and channels. Orders are economically optimized to PACE Supply’s goals for up to 24 months in advance. The system makes precise and automated order predictions without user intervention, while adhering to order schedules, constraints and SKU-level rounding requirements.
For more information, visit www.PACEsupply.com or www.blueridgeglobal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.