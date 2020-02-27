Simon announced that Pac-Man Zone, owned and operated by Namco USA, will be coming to Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw this spring.
Located in a 4,800 square-foot space on the Upper Level next to Sears, Pac-Man Zone is an arcade built to accommodate over 50 games for people of all ages. Pac-Man Zone will feature iconic games to digital delights and a party area.
