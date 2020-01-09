OVME announced they will open a location in East Cobb.
The medical aesthetic company, founded by David Cox and Dr. S. Mark McKenna M.D. M.B.A., will officially open the doors on Jan. 20 at EDENS Merchant’s Walk in Marietta.
The 1,550-square-foot tech-enabled studio will include ﬁve treatment rooms. The waiting area will feature a living wall and a retail space for guests to purchase select premium OVME skincare products.
Guests can expect a fully curated experience as OVME’s services are tailored to meet each patient’s individual needs. Offerings include facial services such as Botox and Dysport, dermal ﬁllers and Vivace RF Microneedling; “body” services that included CoolSculpting and laser hair removal; men’s services such as testosterone replacement therapy and PRP for hair loss; and wellness services which include vitamin B-12 shots and hydration therapy.
With existing locations in the Buckhead area of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Nashville, services can be booked by scheduling an appointment or walking in.
For more information, visit www.OVME.com.
