OSM Worldwide, a Chicago-based global logistics management services company, has announced the opening of its new facility at 7801 Third Flag Parkway in Austell.
The new 95,000 square foot, built-to-specification facility is the company’s second major operational expansion in 2020. The announcement brings $800,000 in new investment to the county.
“The new facility adds to our operational network, which is built on a foundation of seamless and identical service solutions,” said James Kelley, president, OSM Worldwide. “It significantly expands the OSM Premium Network of delivery solutions for our customers and partners.”
The campus comprises a modern, 3,000-square-foot office for onsite customer meetings; a layout designed to facilitate end-to-end parcel/mail flow for fast and accurate delivery; and extensive dock accessibility for inbound, transfer and outbound flow. The site also offers dedicated, onsite trailer parking space for facilitating pickups, deliveries and transfers. Additional features include energy-efficient LED lighting and high-volume, low-speed air movement.
“We are excited to see OSM Worldwide expand here in Cobb County,” said Dana Johnson, COO of the Cobb Chamber and executive director of SelectCobb. “OSM Worldwide represents a growing industry sector for our county—supply chain logistics. Locating in Austell gives OSM Worldwide convenient access to I-20 and I-285, a strategic advantage for reaching their customers quickly.”
For more information, visit osmworldwide.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.