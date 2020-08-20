Cobb-based Galt Pharmaceuticals announced the commercial availability of Orphengesic Forte.
The non-opioid, non-controlled pain therapy is now available at pharmacies across the U.S. including national chains and independent community pharmacies.
Orphengesic Forte was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July. Manufactured in the U.S., it is indicated for the relief of mild to moderate pain of acute musculoskeletal disorders, paired with rest, physical therapy and other measures.
Galt is committed to making this therapy accessible to everyone, regardless of insurance coverage. By the end of August, Galt is set to launch a patient assistance program that ensures patients without insurance coverage.
For more information, visit www.GaltRX.com, www.orphengesicforte.com or call GaltDirect at 855-965-2783.
