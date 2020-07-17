Cobb-based pharmaceutical innovator Galt Pharmaceuticals announced a new drug approval to offer a non-opioid, non-controlled, non-addictive alternative for healthcare providers to manage patients suffering from pain.
On July 8, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the company’s Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application for Orphengesic Forte, over two months ahead of the scheduled goal date.
Orphengesic Forte is indicated for the relief of mild to moderate pain of acute musculoskeletal disorders, paired with rest, physical therapy and other measures.
For more information, visit www.GaltRX.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.