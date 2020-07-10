One Medical, a membership-based primary care organization, is opening in The Battery on Tuesday at 950 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.
The location, which is in the new Aloft Hotel building, offers full lab services, mental and physical health check-ins, chronic illness management and annual wellness visits, in addition to COVID-19 PCR and antibody testing by appointment. Most major insurance plans are accepted for in-office care.
One Medical is also clinically and digitally integrated with the Emory Healthcare Network in the Atlanta area.
The company recently opened a location in Midtown and plans on opening a Buckhead location later this year.
For more information, visit onemedical.com.
