The former Once Upon a Child Kennesaw location has moved to a larger location at Towne Center Prado, 50 Barrett Parkway, Suite 1055 in Marietta, between Ross and Petco.
The store will celebrate on June 26 with in store visits by The Little Mermaid and Spiderman from 1 to 4 p.m. Parents can take free pictures with the characters. Free balloons will be handed out. Participants can also spin the wheel for a special discount and the opportunity to register to win gift cars.
The store, a Winmark Corporation franchise opened in December 2010, is owned by Mark and Gina McNitt.
Once Upon a Child buys and sells gently used children’s clothes from newborn to size 16 in boys and girls. They also buy and sell gently used equipment, toys, and shoes.
