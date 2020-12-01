The Once Upon a Child Kennesaw store, currently at Main Street at Town Center, 440 Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will celebrate its 10 year anniversary on Saturday.
The store, a Winmark Corporation franchise that opened in December 2010, is owned by Mark and Gina McNitt.
Once Upon a Child buys and sells gently used children’s clothes from newborn to size 16 youth in boys and girls. They also buy and sell gently used baby equipment and toys.
Saturday's anniversary celebration will include face painting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a surprise Santa visit from 1 to 4 p.m. Social distancing will be monitored and face masks are required.
The McNitts also have announced that the store will relocate to a larger space at Towne Center Prado, 50 Barrett Parkway NW in Marietta, in early 2021. The new space is less than half a mile from its current location.
