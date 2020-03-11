Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat announced the appointments of two new members to its Board of Directors.
Ann T. Taylor and Leslie Choo will both assume duties beginning April 1.
Taylor is the retired vice president of The Coca-Cola Company. She held numerous roles of increasing responsibility during her long career with the company. Most recently she was president Global Business Services from 2009 until her retirement and was responsible for delivering global financial, human resources, procurement, workplace and business services to the company’s business units and functions across more than 100 countries.
Leslie Choo owns a residential construction business that has operated in Douglasville for 35 years. He began his career as a police officer with the City of Atlanta.
He is a member of Saint Theresa Catholic Church where he has served on the Parish Council, Building Committee, and Volunteer with the Teen Program, Knights of Columbus, RCIA Sponsor and as chairperson of the Stewardship Committee. Choo has also served his community as a Board Member of NW Home Builders Association, Loving Hands/Community Outreach, Big Brother/Big Sister, Boys and Girls Club Douglas County, Share House - Domestic Violence Crisis Center, Douglas County Chamber of Commerce and served as chairman of the Development Authority of Douglasville.
For more information, visit www.nwmetroatlantahabitat.org.
