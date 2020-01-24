Smyrna-based NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity announced that Venitia Smith, director of Employee & Community Relations for Cobb County-based Genuine Parts Company, to its Board of Directors.
Smith joined GPC in 1998. She was promoted to Director of HR in 2005 and relocated to GPC headquarters in Cobb County.
She is responsible for all employee & community relations, safety, sustainability and diversity and inclusion efforts for the company. She serves as the chair of the American Red Cross Lifeboard and is on the United Way Cole Society Leadership Council. In her role at GPC, she is the company coordinator for GPC’s Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Days.
Smith holds an undergraduate degree in Business from Lee University and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from the University of Tennessee.
For more information, visit www.nwmetroatlantahabitat.org.
