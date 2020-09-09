The Braves Development Company announced the opening of Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta – a 142-room preferred hotel of the Atlanta Braves located along Battery Avenue and steps from Truist Park.
The hotel features loft-inspired guestrooms and suites with oversized TVs, rainforest showers and free high-speed internet. Amenities include a fitness center, the Re:fuel café, the brand's signature WXYZ Bar and the Re:mix lounge. Its pet-friendly Animals R Fun program offers a special bed, bowl and treats for four-legged traveling companions to use.
“The overall design of Aloft Atlanta at The Battery Atlanta differentiates it from traditional hotels,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of Development of Braves Development Company. “The boutique hotel’s amenities not only complement our live, work, play and stay destination, but also cater to the needs of our fans and guests.”
“The Aloft brand has perfected an environment evolved to accommodate the lifestyle of their travelers, and we are confident our visitors and locals will come to find it’s a bold new way to experience The Battery Atlanta and Braves baseball,” said Mike Plant, president & CEO of Braves Development Company.
“Encore Enterprises is excited about its partnership with Braves Development Company,” said Glenn Pedersen, president of Encore Hospitality. “The Battery Atlanta and the Atlanta Braves are first-in-class and we look forward to a long partnership and many years in The Battery Atlanta.”
For more information, visit https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/atlae-aloft-atlanta-at-the-battery-atlanta/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.